The ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Crashed By Leonardo DiCaprio Is Headed To Auction

“By some miracle, I made it home alive, not a scratch on me or the car.”

Appalling condition would typically preclude even the extraordinarily covetable 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition from cracking $400,000 at auction, according to sales trends mapped by Hagerty. But as with any fine collectable, from cars to firerarms, provenance is paramount.

This is the Lamborghini Countach “Hero Car” from The Wolf of Wall Street. This December, RM Sotheby’s is set to sell the unafflicted backup model seen for 16 seconds in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 blockbuster chronicling the excessive lifestyles of crooked 80s stockbrokers.

However, the Hero Car of offer here, which received well over three minutes of screen time, is the one that was battered so as resemble the exotic white wedge that a borderline-incapacitated Jordan Belfort, played by Leo DiCaprio, crashed all the way from a Nassau County country club to his Oyster Bay mansion.

Upon completion of his journey, DiCaprio’s Belfort tells the audience, “By some miracle, I made it home alive, not a scratch on me or the car.” Minutes later, it’s revealed that the car barely made it home in one piece.

Despite the damage and because of its iconic movie car status and the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition’s rarity—only 650 examples of what’s considered to be the “ultimate Countach” were produced—Bonhams expects it to sell for between $1.5 and $2 million at its upcoming Abu Dhabi Auction on November 25.

According to the auction company, this car was used in the actual stunt sequences, which included swerving with its scissor door open as well as collisions with other vehicles and inconveniently placed objects like signs and mailboxes. Unsatisfied with the damage incurred after said stunts, Scorsese directed the crew to inflict additional damage with a flatbed truck.

Included with the car’s sale is the costume the DiCaprio’s Quaaluded-out Belfort wore during the fateful drive, as well as a director’s chair, and a clapboard signed by Scorsese, DiCaprio, and co-star Margot Robbie, two original crew hoodies, and two The Wolf of Wall Street DVDs.

Visit Bonhams’ website to learn more.