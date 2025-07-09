This Brabus ‘Big Boy’ Motorhome Just Won A Prestigious Design Award

A stylish super-RV that starts at $1.5 million.

(Brabus)

German aftermarket customizer Brabus, known for decking out all manner of vehicles from Mercedes-AMG road cars to Finnish speedboats, just earned an impressive accolade for its first entry in the RV space. The Brabus Big Boy 1200 motorhome, which made the rounds in 2024, has just been honored with Germany’s prestigious Red Dot Design Award, solidifying its status as a certified super-glamper. Born of a collaboration with Belgian recreational vehicle specialist STX Motorhomes, the Bruce Wayne-worthy vehicle won a Red Dot: Best of the Best award, the highest distinction offered by the organization for product design.

(Brabus) (Brabus) (Brabus)

Visually, the Brabus Big Boy 1200 commands attention with its aluminum compound body, accented by carbon elements and sleek LED lighting. Spanning an impressive 12 meters (39 feet) in length, the Brabus Big Boy 1200 offers a plethora of living space. Thanks to powered slide-outs on its sides, the lounge and bedroom areas expand to a remarkable 4.5 meters (nearly 15 feet) wide, creating over 30 square meters (323 square feet) of opulent living quarters. Natural light floods the interior through large, double-glazed windows and electrically opening skylights, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere. For privacy and darkness, integrated roller blinds deploy at the touch of a button. The motorhome also boasts an advanced climate control system and auxiliary heating, ensuring comfort in any environment.

(Brabus) (Brabus) (Brabus) (Brabus) (Brabus)

Brabus’s interior designers have meticulously crafted the cabin with exquisite Masterpiece appointments, featuring the finest leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber. Convenience was also key, hence the seamless integration of a luxuriously appointed bathroom and a modern kitchen, fully equipped to prepare gourmet meals on the go. Starlink and a Wi-Fi router let passengers take full advantage of the entertainment suite, which includes two 43-inch 4K TVs, a PlayStation 5, and a high-end sound system. Powering this mobile mansion is a hybrid system that includes eight solar panels on the roof, a substantial storage unit, and a generator, ensuring reliable energy supply. Under the hood, a potent 12.8-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivers 390 kW / 530 hp (523 bhp) and a peak torque of 2,600 Nm (1,918 pound-feet). As it’s designed for comfort, its top speed is electronically limited to 90 km/h (56 mph).

(Brabus)

The Brabus Big Boy 1200 is built to order for a starting price of $1.48 million.