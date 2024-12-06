This Custom ‘Black Ice Edition’ Ford Bronco Is A Midnight Marauder

Back In Black.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The Ford Bronco has taken on a life of its own over the years, and its presence only looms larger with the debut of the restomodded Kindred ‘Black Ice Edition’ Ford Bronco.

(Kindred Motorworks)

On the heels of the debut of Kindred’s electric Ford Bronco this past summer, the vintage-meets-modern, bespoke automaker just doubled down on a powerful new edition with a decidedly minimalist color scheme.

(Kindred Motorworks)

Ford Bronco models running the gamut from 1966 to 1975 served as the framework this beastly machine, of which only 5 are available (and moving fast as of press time). A 10-speed automatic transmission and 460 HP Ford 3rd-generation, Coyote V8 motor rest under the hood of the $214,000 specimen.

(Kindred Motorworks)

3-link rear suspension and power steering guide this rugged cruiser, along with six front Piston calipers. Four-wheel disc brakes work in tandem with 35 Spline Extreme Duty Rear Axles, while its stainless steel tank is good for 23 gallons of fuel.

(Kindred Motorworks)

The streamlined black, body gloss paint job makes its way from the hardtop to the front and rear bumpers, plus a black-on-black Bronco logo on its iconic front grill. Even its wheel bolts get the black-on-black treatment, while custom badging delivers specs to a precious few lucky customers.

Every inch of the new Kindred Black Ice Bronco is thoughtfully considered, and the open road beckons for an asking price north of $200,000.