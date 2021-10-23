This Custom BMW R18 Is a Futuristic Cruiser Bike That Doesn’t Need a Kickstand

Gunmetal carbon fiber and a pneumatic suspension make for one mad moto.

(Nmoto)

Zillers Custom Garage makes some sweet aftermarket kits for BMW Motorrad models. Maxim actually featured the Zillers Thriller BMW R nineT twice—once online, then again in print to declare the machine a “running, driving, work of art,” and not just a showpiece.

(Nmoto)

Now Moscow outfit has turned its attention from the from the R nineT to the R18, once again delivering big on the sci-fi-esque cool factor. While the Zillers Thriller was almost entirely encased in an armadillo-like shell, the custom R18 is still vaguely recognizable as a cruiser that’s been liberally covered in gunmetal-colored carbon fiber panels.

(Nmoto)

Bike EXIF reports that the handlebars, speedometer, seat, forged wheels, titanium exhaust, and custom LED head- and taillights are also new. So is the CNC-machined engine cover, which protects the stock 1.8-liter flat-twin producing 91 horse power and 116 pound-feet of torque. While the performance isn’t as futuristic as its looks, the Zillers R18 will still hit 118 mph.

(Nmoto)

But its coolest features was spotted by Autoblog. Zillers’ pneumatic suspension lowers when stopped, allowing the bike to rest on two spikes protruding from a skid plate instead of a kickstand.

(Nmoto)

“The bike is available both as a complete turnkey or as a kit,” said Vlad Klepach of Nmoto, the bike’s distributor. “The client can just take their R18 and the kit to a local workshop, and they’ll take care of it. We provide assistance if needed, but there’s no rocket science here—the assembly is not too difficult.”

(Nmoto)

Get ready to hurry up and wait if you want a Zillers R18. Only five remaining kits are available to purchase for $44,900 each, and turnaround is four months. Click here to learn more.