This Custom G-Wagon By Mansory Is A Killer Convertible 4×4 With Suicide Doors

(Mansory)

It’s hard to imagine a more over-the-top bespoke G-Wagon than Mansory’s “Grand Entree” treatment, a top-shelf custom package that previously turned the G63 AMG into a “gold bar fitted with wheels.” Wild as it was, we’d hazard to say that the new Speranza goes just as hard.

(Mansory)

The most obvious mod is the convertible form. Mansory notes that transforming a four-door to a convertible is much harder than doing the same to a two-door, as removal of the roof, a critical structural component, necessitates extensive body reinforcements throughout the frame and sill areas —mods that are crucial to compensate for the loss of torsional rigidity.

(Mansory)

Another totally unique design design element of the “Speranza” is the new triangular side window located directly behind the rear suicide doors, which not only contributes to the vehicle’s sleek profile when the roof is closed, but also provides wind protection for rear passengers when open. The multi-colored convertible top operates fully electrically and features a lining, making it suitable for comfortable year-round use.

(Mansory)

As with many other Mansory builds, performance is also enhanced. The upgraded 4.0-liter V8 engine now boasts larger turbochargers, a high-performance exhaust system with redesigned downpipes, and reprogrammed engine electronics. This potent combination results in a staggering 820 horsepower (up from the standard 585 hp) and a torque increase to 850 pound-feet to (from 627 pound-feet). The Speranza can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 4.0 seconds, with its top speed electronically limited to 155 mph.

(Mansory)

Inside, the rear compartment features luxurious individual seats and an individually configurable center console. Bespoke details such as seat belts with the Mansory logo, full carbon sports pedals, a Mansory leather-carbon sports steering wheel, quilted leather floor mats, and Mansory lettering on the door handles underscore the vehicle’s exclusivity.

(Mansory)

The “Speranza” is the latest addition to a stable of seven distinct G-Class derivatives offered by Mansory, including the “Grand Entrée,” “Gronos,” “Gronos EVO,” “EVO S Coupé,” and specialized “4×4” and “6×6” variants. Additionally, it joined Mansory’s larger showcase at May’s Top Marques Monaco auto show, which also featured the “Pugnator Tricolore” (based on the Ferrari Purosangue), the “Initiale” (based on the Lamborghini Revuelto), the regal “Emperor” (based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan), and a rugged “Elongation EVO” (based on the Tesla Cybertruck).