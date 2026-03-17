This ‘Fast & Furious’ Exhibit Celebrates 25 Years Of Street-Racing Movie Cars

Dom Toretto has has been living life one quarter-mile at a time for a quarter-century.

With an unswerving commitment to using felonious street racing as a vehicle for sentimental storytelling on the silver screen, the Fast and Furious franchise has garnered $7 billion at the box office across 11 movies, with No. 12 on the way. In honor of the nitrous oxide-powered property’s 25th anniversary, Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum has assembled its largest-ever collection of Fast and Furious movie cars.

(Petersen Automotive Museum)

“A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons” showcases famous movie vehicles, stunt cars, and production prototypes from different F&F eras. Among them are a few famed rides helmed by the late Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner in the inaugural entry, 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. Fittingly, patrons will be treated to the very first car seen in the movie—the ill-fated Kawasaki-green 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse that introduces us to O’Conner in the franchise’s opening sequence.

(Petersen Automotive Museum)

The 1993 Toyota Supra “Stunt #3,” featuring a candy-orange coat and a metallic gladiator arm logo, also makes a requisite appearance as arguably the most famous auto from the early movies (if not the entire franchise). It’s joined by O’Conner’s lesser-known Ford F-150 SVT Lightning that crops up in just three scenes The Fast and the Furious scenes.

(Petersen Automotive Museum)

Shifting into 2 Fast 2 Furious, we see the flame-spitting hot-pink 2001 Honda S2000 jumped by Devon Aoki’s Suki across a Miami bridge—the garish tuner has been a permanent resident of the Petersen for over a decade. Elsewhere in the exhibit are a couple of rides favored by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, including the second-generation 1968 Dodge Charger R/T from Fast and Furious 6 and his 1993 Mazda RX-7 from the first film—whether it’s the same chassis that set the sales record for a Mazda road car at $1.2 million earlier this year is unclear.

(Petersen Automotive Museum)

The exhibit’s opening comes shortly after the final film in the high-octane action series—a direct sequel to 2023’s Fast X—was announced. While the 12th installment, titled Fast Forever , won’t arrive until March 17, 2028, you can check out “A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons at the Petersen Automotive Museum” now.