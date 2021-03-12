This Ferrari Monza SP1 Is World's Most Beautiful Car, According to Science

Ferrari

The "Golden Ratio" has previously been used to determine the world's most beautiful woman and design breathtaking motorcycles. Now the ancient mathematical formula is being utilized to tap the world's prettiest performance car.

Carwow recently applied the Golden Ratio formula to classic and modern vehicles to find out which ride is the most aesthetically pleasing, at least according to this age-old equation.

Ancient Greeks used the Golden Ratio in an attempt to quantify beauty, but it's rooted in mathematics. Two quantities are in the Golden Ratio if their ratio is equal to the ratio of their sum to the larger of the two quantities. That can be difficult to wrap the head around, so just know the Golden Ratio appears in nature, geometry, and art, such as Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Without releasing any methodology, British automotive site Carwow announced the top 10 out of 197 cars most closely aligned with the Golden Ratio by percentage. The special-edition 2019 Ferrari Monza SP1 roadster came out on top at 61.75 percent.

The Ferrari Monza SP1 alongside its two-seat stablemate, the Monza SP2 (Photo: Ferrari)

Carroll Shelby may be turning in his grave, but the 1964 Ford GT40 he helped build (not to be confused with the Le Mans-winning 1966 GT40) is right in the Prancing Horse's slipstream, at 61.64 percent. However, the GT40 did beat out a Ferrari that's in third place: the 1967 330 GTC Speciale, at 61.65 percent.

Aside from the Monza SP1, all of the top 10 most beautiful cars are classics: be it the record-setting Ferrari 250 GTO, Chevrolet Corvette C2, or Lamborghini Miura. Head to Carwow's site to see the full list.