This Gorgeous Mercedes 300SL Gullwing Is Now Up For Grabs

Once the world’s fastest car, the classic German coupe is extremely collectable.

(Robin Adams/RM Sotheby’s)

There are innumerable classic European cars that would qualify as crown jewels. But narrow the focus to 1950s automobiles, and the list shortens to a handful: the Jaguar XK120, the Aston Martin DB4, the Ferrari 166 and debatably the most iconic of the bunch: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.

(Robin Adams/RM Sotheby’s)

The retro silver arrow model holds several distinctions. In 2022, a one-of-two 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe prototype set the record for the most expensive car ever sold at $143 million, a figure that hasn’t even been approached since. In its day, the Formula One-bred German coupe was the world’s fastest road-going vehicle. While the production version made those distinctive gullwing-style doors famous, Mercedes-Benz first adopted the design on the racing version three years earlier to save weight. The race cars would win titles at the Nurburgring, Carrera Panamericana and Le Mans throughout 1952 before 1,400 production coupes were manufactured from 1954 to 1957.

(Robin Adams/RM Sotheby’s)

One of those 1,400 is this 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, originally ordered and delivered to a U.S. Army troop who was stationed in Berlin in May of 1956. Numerous specifications stand out, including the special-order Fire Engine Red over black leather interior, quick-release Rudge wheels, a sport suspension, and a 3.0-liter inline-six that runs racier internals and a factory-upgrade camshaft to achieve 240 horsepower. After the car passed from its owner to the current consigner in the 1990s, it was treated to a no-expense-spared restoration at the hands of renowned 300 SL specialist Rudi Koniczek.

(Robin Adams/RM Sotheby’s)

RM Sotheby’s has more information on his efforts and the car’s condition today:

Invoices and work orders on file illustrate more than $92,000 CAD of work completed to fully disassemble the Gullwing, remediate any and all issues to the chassis, underpinnings, and body shell, re-chrome accessory trim, rebuild the transmission, and numerous other areas of focus.



An additional $70,000 USD of invoices for work performed under the care of the previous owner indicate that 300 SL specialist German Auto Repair of Fresno, California fit a new red leather interior, windshield, and side windows, and rebuilt the numbers-matching NSL engine



Today, the car remains resplendent, masterfully refinished in the model’s signature color combination of Silver Metallic (DB 180) over red leather (1079). Comparing identification numbers of the various components with those listed on the factory data card confirms that the Gullwing retains its numbers-matching chassis, NSL engine, body, and axles, both front and rear. The car’s gearbox, number 7500698, is a replacement unit from 1957. Additionally, this outstanding 300 SL Gullwing is equipped with five Rudge wheels showing date codes corresponding to the car’s time of production, as well as two pieces of fitted luggage trimmed in red leather, and a period-correct, wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel. The original steering wheel is included in the sale.

(Robin Adams/RM Sotheby’s)

Valued at between $1.6 and $2 million, this 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing will roll across the RM Sotheby’s Arizona Car Week auction block on Friday, January 24.