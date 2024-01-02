This Incredibly Detailed Ferrari 296 GT3 Replica Is a 1:8 Scale Wonder

This tiny recreation of a Ferrari supercar will set you back $18,000.

The Ferrari 296 GT3, based on the the roadgoing 296 GTB and its droptop GTS variant, put the first implementation of a Ferrari V6 to the test on the track, adding racy aero bits like an aggro front splitter and a carbon fiber rear wing to increase downforce at speed. It won the 2023 24 Hours of Nurburgring, and it costs over $600,000.

(Amalgam Collections)

Normally, a 1:8-scale model might be considered an affordable way to revel in the Ferrari 296 GT3’s beauty at home, but considering this one-of-199 version from Amalgam Collections costs an eye-watering $18,090, it’s safe to say that the only people who would drop that much on a replica are the same people with the means to drop a half-mil-plus on a supercar.

(Amalgam Collections)

You do get what you pay for. As Robb Report notes, the Bristol-based firm produces remarkably intricate models at workshops in the UK, China, and Hungary—the 296 GT3 model took over 3,300 hours to design and pattern before the prototype phase.

Ferrari provided the supercar’s original CAD data, paint codes and material specs, ensuring everything from the magnesium gearbox case and six-pot to the interior’s cockpit harness and Bosch-branded monitor were reproduced in perfect detail.

(Amalgam Collections)

Sandy Copeman, Amalgam’s founder and director of its brand and business development, told Robb Report, “Creating a deeply detailed 1:8 model of the Ferrari 296 GT3 was a no-brainer for us.

(Amalgam Collections)

“The car is a gorgeous combination of beautiful lines blended with complex devices and details reminiscent of a high-end watch. Everyone who has seen this model is blown away by it.”

(Amalgam Collections)

Amalgam Collection’s 296 GT3 can be completely customized for those willing to pay $23,520—just like a real Ferrari, personalization options don’t come cheap. Click here to learn more or buy.