This Insane Superyacht Features A Helipad & Two-Story Penthouse

The 279-foot dream boat also boasts an outdoor cinema, smoking lounge, and a man cave with its own floating garage.

Taking to the high seas can require some sacrifice, but that’s not exactly the mindset with the latest luxury yacht concept from the innovative minds at Officina Armare. No expense has been spared when it comes to the development of an astounding superyacht, from guest cabins to an infinity pool to owner’s lodging fit for royalty.

The Officina Armare Project Armand revels in the idea that one really can have it all on the high seas, boasting a 279-foot design that calls for a plethora of otherworldly features, including a helipad that miraculously converts to an outdoor cinema featuring a foldable C-SEED TV.

Yes, that’s right: When not in use, Project Armand’s extendable helipad reveals the world’s largest C-SEED foldable TV from the luxury technology gamechangers, but there’s truly something for everyone among the breathtaking plans for the superyacht.

Project Armand includes seven guest cabins, an owner’s lounge with a wine cellar and a smoking lounge, and an outdoor deck with a Jacuzzi.

Of course, those touches are complemented by a remarkable two-story owner’s penthouse, and the yacht calls for enough room for 18 (very lucky) guests and 21 crew.

An infinity pool rounds out the main deck, while a “man cave” includes a floating garage designed for a U-Boat Worx Super Sub. Just when you thought the ante couldn’t be upped any further, Officina Armare doubles down.

Project Armand includes ample space for guests via an aft deck main lounge and a tastefully appointed upper deck dining area (featuring meals provided by an on-board chef).

The project (initially developed in 2022) is a wonder to behold, as Officina Armare notes that “her sleek profile and elegant lines draw inspiration from the world of automobiles,” ensuring a seamless cruise on the high seas.

If it seems the laundry list of features is exhaustive, that’s because, well, it is.

Design plans for Project Armand would put the latest from James Bond or Tenet to shame, and that’s coming from a pioneering brand behind Lamborghini-inspired cruiser boats.

As Officina Armare sagely notes, “this superyacht stands as a testament to elegance and grandeur.” Pictures really are worth a thousand words in this instance.