This Special-Edition 911 Turbo S Celebrates 70 Years Of Porsche In The Middle East

The “Sadu Edition” of the apex 911 features motifs paying homage to the Arabian Peninsula’s proud wool-weaving craftsmanship.

(Porsche)

Seven decades after a Porsche 356—the pride of Stuttgart’s first production car—became the German marque’s inaugural export to the Middle East, the then-burgeoning Behbehani Motors dealership has stood the test of time. In addition to being one of the first 10 Porsche dealerships in the world, it remains Kuwait’s sole official importer of 911s, Taycans, Cayennes, 718 Cayman, and other vehicles badged with the automotive world’s most famous coat of arms.

(Porsche)

To commemorate the anniversary, Porsche has unleashed a special-edition variant of the apex 911 Turbo S adorned with motifs that pay homage to Al Sadu, a form of boldly colored wool weaving patterns traditionally used to make tents. The distinctive geometric patterns historically carried both symbolic meaning and decorative value. As a testament to the significance of the ancient craft, Al Sadu was placed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.

(Porsche)

In the Porsche 911 Turbo S, the Sadu pattern appears in Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver and Black on the centers of the door panels and the seats, the headrests of which are emobssed wiht “70 Years” in Arabic. The interior is further distinguished with a hand-stitched cross-stitch in GT Silver (cross) and Bordeaux Red (rows) on the upper parts of the dashboard, doors, rear compartment, seats and center console—the pattern can be extended to the frunk and the glove box’s lining at the owner’s request.

(Porsche)

Meanwhile, the GT sports steering wheel is finished in smooth-finish leather in Black with a Bordeaux Red 12 o’clock marking, stitching in GT Silver and a coloured Porsche crest. The center console storage lid, featuring an Exclusive Manufaktur logo, is upholstered in Bordeaux Red leather with hand-stitched cross-stitch in GT Silver.The black brushed aluminium door sill guards feature 20 square elements illuminated in White, with the seventh square illuminated in Red. Seat belts are rendered in Silver Grey to contrast the predominantly red interior. A Burmester High-End Surround Sound System is fitted, along with a Sports Chrono stopwatch instrument dial with a digital tachometer in Black.

(Porsche)

The exterior’s only obvious Al Sadu-inspired elements appear on the lower sections of the doors and the underside of the rear wing, where the pattern is applied as a decal in the colors Bordeaux Red, Guards Red, GT Silver, and Black to match the interior and provide contrast against the Cremewhite base color. The Sport Classic wheels are specially painted in Cremewhite and Black (high-gloss) and show the colored Porsche Crest instead of Turbonite.

(Porsche)

If any Porsche were worthy of the Al Sadu makeover, it’s the 911 Turbo S. With 701-horsepower developed by the combined efforts of a 3.6-liter flat-six and the T-Hybrid system featuring two electric turbochargers and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, the Turbo S launches the 911 into the supercar echelon with a 2.5-second 60 mph time and a 200 mph top speed.

(Porsche)

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition is limited to 20 examples that will be sold exclusively in Kuwait. While no prices were released, the vehicle will almost certainly push well past the $270,000 base price into the $300,000 range.