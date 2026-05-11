Why This 1989 Porsche 911 Could Sell For $1.4 Million

Featuring customization by Singer Vehicle Design founded by Rob Dickinson, the former singer/guitarist for ’90s alt-rockers Catherine Wheel.

(RM Sotheby's/Singer Vehicle Design)

From a financial perspective, the most desirable Porsche 911 variant from the 1989 model year is currently the Turbo 930 coupe—values for what some might describe as the ultimate performance expression of the second-gen, or “G-Series,” 911 fall between $110,500 and $370,000, according to Hagerty. One would be forgiven for wondering why the 1989 Porsche 911 coupe on RM Sotheby’s is listed with a seven-figure value.

(RM Sotheby’s/Singer Vehicle Design)

Look closely at the listing title, and you’ll see “Reimagined by Singer,” which indicates that this is among the very finest and most meticulously built 911 restomods in existence. Rob Dickinson, former singer and guitarist for ’90s Brit rock band Catherine Wheel, founded Singer Vehicle Design in 2009 after his upgraded 1969 Porsche 911E “Brown Bomber” caused a stir in Los Angeles.

(RM Sotheby’s/Singer Vehicle Design)

As Dickinson told Maxim previously, “It’s a philosophy really. We combine in-depth knowledge of design icons with cutting-edge engineering, modern material science and highly bespoke services. The Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer represents what happens when that philosophy is applied to an iconic air-cooled sports car. Carbon fiber bodywork, enhanced engine performance, highly evolved dynamics, and the ability to tailor the dynamic response and aesthetics of your car to suit your preference for touring, fast-road or track performance… So I think there are elements of both curating and perfecting in what we do. We understand the heritage and perhaps we are underlining and introducing some of these aspects to a new audience for the first time.”

(RM Sotheby’s/Singer Vehicle Design)

Time has only increased demand for Singer-modified 911s, which continue to cause stirs in whatever locales they roam. Among those locales is the French town for which Singer’s Ramatuelle Commission is named. Its Ed Pink Racing-assembled air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six pushes power through a six-speed manual gearbox to all four wheels. Its roof is carbon fiber, it rides on Öhlins sport adjustable suspension, and its dressed in Porsche Amazon Green, a color first introduced by the marque in the early 1990s. The hue is complemented by tasteful applications of nickel on the bumperettes and rear decklid lettering. Retro Fuchs-style five-spoke wheels complete the look, with the car’s Brembo brake calipers finished in an unusual but luscious Aubergine.

(RM Sotheby’s/Singer Vehicle Design)

Inside, the interior is trimmed liberally in brown Tintoretto leather that covers the transmission tunnel and door sills, while a suede weave with a custom stripe covers the seats, door panels, and dash. Behind the Prototipo leather-wrapped steering wheel—color-matched to the stripes on the seats—reside early-type 911 gauges and a Porsche Classic Navigation system equipped with Apple CarPlay.

(RM Sotheby’s/Singer Vehicle Design)

According to RM Sotheby’s, the Ramatuelle Commission shows just 4,100 kilometers since it left Singer and has recently been inspected and serviced by the Differs Group, Singer’s authorized after sales service partner in the Netherlands. Expect it to sell for $1.2 to $1.4 million when it crosses the block on May 13.