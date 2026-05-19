This Special-Edition Ford Mustang GTD Celebrates America’s 250th

Celebrate the recrod-settting American supercar with this patriotic paint job.

(Ford)

As Ford’s unimpededly potent Mustang GTD continues to upstage foreign rivals at the Nürburgring, now’s precisely the time for the Detroit-based marque to bring back its Spirit of America spec just in time for America’s 250th birthday.

The name is more than just a patriotic moniker—it harks from the achievements of Craig Breedlove, who became the first person to break the 500- and 600-mph barriers on land by transplanting aircraft turbojet engines into several vehicles, all named Spirit of America.

(Ford)

While the Performance White body and Mustang tribar-mimicking Race Red/Lighning Blue racing stripes return, the new Spirit of America’s livery is asymmetrical, with a blue strip running down the center, a decidedly fat blue stripe on its right, and a thin red line on tis left. This offset pattern aims to highlight the car’s carbon fiber silhouette, from the front splitter to the rear wing, where exposed carbon fiber and the Mustang name remain primary elements. Forgeline wheels and the Performance Package including 3D-printed titanium accents on the interior.

The Spirit of America package patriotically distinguishes what’s already an extraordinarily special Mustang that’s capable of hitting 202 mph thanks to a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, Ford’s highest factory output ever. That fact alone is enough to entice pony car fanatics, but the wider automotive community’s collective enamorment was born on Germany’s Nürburgring.

(Ford)

Its first claim to Green Hell fame arrived in 2024, when it became the first American production car to break 7 minutes around the notoriously trying test track. It went faster in 2025, and in 2026, the GTD Competition variant featuring an undisclosed hike in power and extra dive planes/ rear wing mods, lightweight magnesium wheels, a revised damper system, and carbon seats became the fastest American around the Rring again, slotting the sixth-fastest time in the Pre-Production/Prototype class. The Competition version that ran at the ‘Ring wasn’t technically street legal isn’t technically street-legal in its current form.

(Ford)

The good news is that a production version of the Mustang GTD Competition is coming. For now, orders are open for the new Mustang GTD Spirit of America here.