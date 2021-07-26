Tom Cruise's Classic 'Risky Business' Porsche Can Now Be Yours

As Tom Cruise's teenaged Joel Goodsen did his iconic underwear dance to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock & Roll" in 1983's Risky Business, there was a pristine 1979 Porsche 928 sitting in the garage of his parents' garage. That very car—or at least, one of three piloted on the set of the Paul Brickman-directed coming-of-age comedy—can be yours courtesy of Barrett-Jackson auction house.

The German luxury grand tourer definitely achieved icon status during its nearly two-decade production run through 1995, but never reached the popularity of its rear-engine stablemate, the 911. According to Barrett-Jackson, Brickman considered Porsche's most recognizable ride "too mundane" to hero on the silver screen. Hindsight is 20/20.

The Scottsdale-based auction house also reports that this is the German exotic that got the most screen and seat time. Most notably, it was one of two used in the signature chase scene, the conclusion of which sees Cruise turn to his female passenger and utter the marque's period-correct slogan, "Porsche. There is not substitute."

As for specs, the 928's 4.5-liter V8 sits over the front axle, sending 219 horsepower to the rear wheels through the very five-speed gearbox that taught Cruise how to drive a stick. Hitting 60 mph takes 6.8 seconds from a standstill, and top speed is billed at 143 mph—formidable for GTs of the time. This particular example sports 16-inch offset five-hole aluminum wheels and a cork-on-cork-colored leather interior.

Barrett-Jackson has more details on provenance, which includes a stint at LA's famed Petersen Automotive Museum and a connection to Steve McQueen's son.

This 928 has resided in a climate-controlled environment in a private collection, where it has been meticulously cared for. Originally painted green, the 928 was refinished in gold for the movie, and later wore white. Following the film’s production, the car returned to California, where it was discovered by Johnsen and returned to its original screen appearance.



Marking its importance in Porsche history, the 928 has been featured at numerous museums and displays. This car was a centerpiece at Porsche Cars North America for a year and was part of the Petersen Automotive Museum’s influential Porsche Effect Exhibit. While at the Petersen, Chad McQueen – son of legendary racer and actor Steve McQueen – sat in this car.

The 928 also features signatures from several members of the film’s cast – including Bronson Pinchot (“Barry”), Joe Pantoliano (“Guido”), Curtis Armstrong (“Miles”) and Francine Locke (“Shower Girl”) – and comes with several images of the car on set covered in camera rigging equipment.

If you're interested in owning the Risky Business Porsche 928, click here to become a bidder in Barrett-Jackson's inaugural Houston auction.