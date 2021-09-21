Tom Cruise's 'Risky Business' Porsche Sells for Nearly $2 Million

Without a "Risky Business" connection, this classic Porsche would be worth about 80 grand.

Someone who presumably loves Risky Business just paid $1.98 million to own the 1979 Porsche 928 that Tom Cruise piloted as the star of the 1982 coming-of-age comedy.

Barrett-Jackson listed that certifiably insane winning bid at the conclusion of its inaugural Houston auction. A 1979 Porsche 928 in concours condition, meaning it's visually immaculate and factory-original, holds a $79,500 value, according to Hagerty.

What's more, Road and Track reports that this exact same 928—a base model, no less—sold for a mere $49,200 in 2011. Why someone paid 25 times more a decade later is a mystery.

Perhaps the new owner is a massive fan of Cruise's, as the then-rising actor reportedly learned how to drive a manual transmission on this 928's five-speed.

Or maybe they have plans to recreate Risky Business' chase scene, the conclusion of which sees Cruise face his female passenger and slyly recite the marque's period-correct slogan, "Porsche. There is not substitute."

With a 219-hp 4.5-liter V8 sitting over the front axle, the 928 can hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds on the way to 143 mph, which is an impressive top end for other grand tourers of the era.

This particular gold-painted example sports 16-inch offset five-hole aluminum wheels and a cork-on-cork-colored leather interior.

If trends continue, there's no telling how many millions someone will pay to acquire the Risky Business 1979 Porsche 928 in another 10 years.