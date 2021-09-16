September 16, 2021

Urban Aeronautics 'CityHawk' Is World's First Hydrogen-Powered eVTOL Vehicle

This awesome air taxi is designed for both emergency medical services and commercial air charters.
Urban Aeronautics Cityhawk (1)

Israel's Urban Aeronautics is the latest to enter the growing Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) airspace with an aircraft that, at the very least, has a pretty cool name. 

The "CityHawk" has been referred by Autoevolution as the "world's first wingless" eVTOL vehicle. The rotors of other flying EVs like the Volocopter 2X and New Future Transportation ASKA protrude from body. But the CityHawk's "Fancraft" system features two, counter-rotating ducted rotors partially enclosed behind and in front of the cockpit. 

Urban Aeronautics Cityhawk (3)

Urban Aero claims that the design offers increased stability during takeoff, hovering and landing patterns in strong winds and turbulence. Additional guiding veins actuated by wire sit directly below and above the rotors, further increasing dynamic maneuverability via pilot inputs. 

The structure also reduces noise to a point that renders hearing protection inside or outside of the CityHawk unnecessary. Another noteworthy innovation is the fuel system, which relies on a refillable hydrogen tank and cell stacks to generate clean electric power. 

Urban Aeronautics Cityhawk (2)

The CityHawk is also unique in its target market—commercial air charters and emergency medical services. That's likely why the aircraft's website specifies a number of safety features, like "advanced fire protection systems and an emergency ballistic parachute." 

Urban Aeronautics is moving closer to getting the CityHawk fully off the ground. After partnering California's Hypoint to adapt its hydrogen fuel cell tech, initial test flights were successfully completed, per Autoevolution

Urban Aeronautics Cityhawk (4)

The company also recently announced that it's already raised $10 million from private parties in the USA, Brazil and Israel. 

We'll see what becomes of the CityHawk if the $100 million investment round target is reached. 

