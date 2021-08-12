Val Kilmer's Pontiac GTO Convertible Can be Yours

"The Iceman" has great taste in classic American muscle cars.
1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer (1)

A 1969 Pontiac GTO formerly owned by Val Kilmer is headed to Mecum Auctions' Monterey Car Week event. 

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer (4)

The model that essentially created the American muscle car segment doesn't necessarily need a celebrity connection to sow desirability, but it doesn't hurt. As Motor 1 notes, this is actually the second time that Mecum has offered the Top Gun actor's GTO, following the 2017 sale of the same vehicle pre-restoration. 

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer (2)

It's since received a comprehensive restomod, beginning with a change in exterior color from light blue to a deep black mirror finish that contrasts with a new white leather interior and color-matched soft top. 

Motor 1 also points out that the tachometer is located on the hood instead of the dash, marking a cool idiosyncrasy of vintage GTOs. That tach moves with revs coming from a Pontiac 6.6-liter V8 decked out with polished chrome components, Patriot headers and upgraded belt pulleys. 

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer (3)

Instead of the original three-speed, the engine is mated to a four-speed automatic linked to a Ford 9-inch differential. Other modern upgrades include larger-diameter OEM-style wheels, an air suspension, disc brakes, and a vintage-looking air conditioning. 

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer (5)

Kilmer's former muscle car is one of the lots featured at Mecum's Monterey 2021 running from August 12-14, which aligns nicely with the recent release of his new autobiographical documentary Val. 

According to Business Insider, the now-streaming Amazon Prime Video release features footage taken by Kilmer over thousands of hours on movie sets, as well as personal interviews with family members and stories about Tombstone, The Doors, Batman Forever, Heat and the Island of Doctor Moreau.

As for the car, head to Mecum's website to learn more. 

