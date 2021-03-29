Volkswagen's Electric ID Buzz Cargo Minibus to Arrive in America by 2023

Volkswagen

When Volkswagen revealed its ID Buzz concept reboot of the iconic hippie-era van in 2017, people definitely paid attention. Now, a new report promises that the all-electric version of the iconic VW Microbus will hit U.S. dealerships by 2023.

Car and Driver confirmed the news with Carsten Intra, head of Volkswagen's commercial division. After an initial 2022 launch in Europe, the ID Buzz will drop in the states. At least two trims will likely be offered: a rear-wheel drive version with around 200 horsepower, and an all-wheel drive flagship with up to 300 horsepower.

As Curbed reports, the innovation isn't only in the design, which is a more serious-looking take on the first van. Just as you might expect from a company that once made vehicles identified with an era that was notable for giving birth to a movement dedicated to preserving the environment, the ID Buzz Cargo will run solely on electricity.

That's not the only "green" feature:

Made for businesses and anyone hauling product from place to place, the I.D. Buzz Cargo bus is an on-the-go office on wheels. The light commercial van boasts a solar roof, three front-row seats, and a middle seat that folds down and transforms into a workspace with an integrated laptop. As a level four autonomous vehicle, you can either drive it or let the computer do the work. And while this isn’t a camper, it’s still a cool look at what urban commercial vehicles will look like in the future, with an intelligent shelving system that lets you track stock levels throughout the day’s deliveries. The battery pack provides a charge for about 200-340 miles, and a fast-charge option can get the vehicle up to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

By taking the attention-grabbing look of the ID Buzz and creating a practical vehicle, VW might make a leap past the Mercedes-Benz line of vans and trucks and try to dominate the commercial cargo vehicle industry.

