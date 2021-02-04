Volkswagen Unveils Silent Catamaran Yacht That's Totally Solar-Powered

VW will dive into the boat business by 2022.
Silent 80 3 Deck

Silent 80 3 Deck

Volkswagen's gas-less future isn't limited to pavement. The German automaker is teaming up with Silent-Yachts to make a new, totally solar-powered catamaran. 

Silent 55

Silent 55

The concept in itself isn't new. The Austrian company has developed and honed solar-electric seafaring technology over 15 years. In the past decade, Silent-Yachts has already delivered a dozen vessels across four different models: the Silent 55, Silent 60, Silent 80 and Silent 80 3-Deck, the numbers referencing each's length in feet. 

Silent Yacht 50 with Volkswagen's MEB

Silent Yacht 50 with Volkswagen's MEB

Where the upcoming "Silent Yacht 50" differs from those models is in the implementation of Volkswagen's modular e-drive system (MEB), the same platform utilized in the VW electric dune buggy and ID Buzz Cargo electric van concepts. 

Silent 80

Silent 80

Even when scaled up for a 50-foot yacht, Volkswagen claims that the made-for-EV MEB leads to more energy efficiency and cost effectiveness, significant noise reduction, and a lot more instantaneous power when compared to gas-powered counterparts. Barcelona-based CUPRA, an EV company that typically focuses on sporty roadgoers, has also been tapped to add automotive-inspired flare, with rounder edges and more paneling. 

Silent 60

Silent 60

After the first MEB-equipped, CUPRA-designed Silent Yacht 50 hits the water in 2022 and a startup period of four years, Volkswagen expects to produce at at least 50 examples annually. 

Just one question: where's the VW badge? 

