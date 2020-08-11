Watch The 2021 Ford Bronco Tackle Rugged Utah Terrain Like a Boss
The 2021 Ford Bronco looks ready to go practically anywhere in a new video from The Bronco Nation. In just over eight minutes of footage, we can watch the rough and tumble SUV conquer the challenging desert terrain near Moab, Utah.
The Bronco's driver really put it through the paces on a 13-hour trip up and down Moab trails like the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, and Golden Crack. The Bronco ably handled every challenge it encountered, topping huge rocks and traversing dangerous gaps and potholes.
That's all in addition to sometimes making short work of nearly vertical climbs and fording gullies and pits that would completely destroy the undercarriage of another vehicle.
Yes, 4x4s like this are meant for off-road work, but the 2021 Bronco is clearly a level up. It handles some of these challenges so well it might as well have treads like a tank.
For anyone seeking specifics: The Bronco in the video is the 2021 model and it has been outfitted with front and rear electronic locking differentials, 35-inch mud tires, optimized shock absorbers, and Spicer Performa-TraK.
