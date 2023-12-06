Watch Tesla’s Cybertruck Beat A Porsche 911—While Towing Another 911

The 845-horsepower “Cyberbeast” can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and withstand shotgun blasts.

The Tesla Cybertruck is officially here, and the Elon Musk-headed EV company is marking the occasion by sharing a stunt-y video pitting the apocalyptic pickup against a Porsche 911.

In conjunction with a Cybertruck delivery event, Tesla blasted out a clip titled “Cybertruck beats Porsche 911 while towing a 911” on social media—watch it above.

The PR-savvy stunt showcases the Cybertruck’s towing power and acceleration in its “Cyberbeast” spec, which boasts an 845-horsepower tri-motor drivetrain, a claimed zero-to-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds, and a sub-11-second quarter-mile.

Evidently, the Cyberbeast can also beat a 2023 Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911 in a race in its “Beast Mode”—the Cybertruck’s equivalent of the Model S and Y’s “Plaid” mode, per Road & Track.

That zero-to-60 mph time is actually quicker than the 2.9 seconds Musk originally quoted for the top-tier tri-motor variant when the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019. If accurate, that 2.6-second figure makes the Cybertruck Cyberbeast the quickest pickup in the world and puts it firmly among the world’s quickest automobiles.

However, other performance specs for the tri-motor Cybertruck have fallen since its debut. Estimated range is down from “500-plus” to 320 miles, but a 470-mile max range is available with a “range extender” option that puts an extra battery in the cargo bed.

Maximum towing capacity has dropped from 14,000 pounds to 11,000 pounds, and the price has also jumped up from $69,000 to $99,000. That makes the Cyberbeast ineligible for the federal $7,500 EV tax rebate, which only applies to vehicles priced under $80,000. The $60,990 base RWD model and middling $79,990 AWD model still qualify.

Though the first official Cybertruck deliveries were made on-stage in Austin at the Tesla Gigafactory during a livestream on X, formerly known as Twitter, widespread deliveries won’t begin until 2024, according to Tesla.

The presentation also featured a successful redemption of the shatter-resistant glass demonstration that failed in 2019, Joe Rogan firing an arrow at the Cybertruck, and the reveal of the “Bullet Test” video (above) , in which Cybertruck’s side panels were shot with a Glock chambered in 9mm, a Tommy gun chambered in .45, and a shotgun loaded with 00 buckshot. None of the rounds made it through the glass or body.

“You have a car here that experts said would never be made,” Musk told the audience. “I think it’s our best product. Finally, the future will look like the future.”