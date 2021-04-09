Watch This Maniac Jump a Lamborghini Urus Over an Aventador in Wild Video

YouTube content creators are now able to execute and shoot car stunts that previously would've only been dreamt up on Top Gear sets. Take Street Speed 717, who just jumped his Lamborghini Urus SUV over the Italian marque's flagship Aventador.

"Everything should work. You never know until you do it," he assured himself before the big moment. "I'm sure when they launched the astronauts into space, they knew everything should work."

With a 30 mph approach speed, the plan goes off without a hitch as the ultra-fast 4x4 clears the supercar with room to spare. The crew runs it back again—this time with driver and passenger. Again, there are no issues. The nearly $650,000 worth of supercars emerge entirely unscathed.

Those who are unfamiliar with the automotive YouTuber may assume that this was carefully planned to a point that ensures total success, but the channel's history tells a different story.

As Road and Track notes, Street Speed 717 smashed a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX's skid plate, un-flushed its body panels, bent the tailgate, and dented the bed when he tried a more ambitious jump just this last January. And because he decided to jump over a stream, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission slapped him with 18 criminal charges.

So it's actually more responsible to jump one Raging Bull over another, at least in the eyes of the law. Who would've guessed?