White Cars Are World's Most Popular for 10th Straight Year

For those of you dreaming of a White Christmas, it's already here: Drivers worldwide have made white the most popular car color for the 10th year in a row.

Philadelphia-based paint company Axalta's 68th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report found that that that 38 percent of rides on the road today are done up in solid white (27 percent) or pearl white (11 percent), the same overall percentage it captured in 2018 and 2019. (Perhaps this insight influenced EV startup Bollinger's redesign of these 4x4s.)

Axalta 2020 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Black also held steady year-over-year at 19 percent, gray is up two points at 15 percent, and silver dipped into the single digits at 9 percent.

Neutral colors reigned supreme overall, as blue, red, brown/beige, yellow/gold, green and various others made for a combined 19 percent of global cars.

Axalta also offered some snapshots based on continent. While North Americans prefer white, gray and black are evenly ranked thanks to the former's prevalent use on compact and sport vehicles.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of all luxury vehicles In Europe are either gray or black, Axalta told Autocar. In Asia, white dominated with 48 percent of the market and put up similarly high figures in Africa and South America.

If you really want to buck the global trend, go green—a mere 1 percent of cars sport the attention-grabbing hue.