Bollinger Unveils Boxy Electric 4x4 SUV and Pickup Truck for 2021

Bollinger B2 Bollinger Motors

Detroit-based EV startup Bollinger Motors is moving steadily from concept to production, and its all-electric 4x4s have become more reasonably proportioned in the process.

Previous Bollinger B2 Bollinger Motors

The bodies of the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck have been altered to create a more "production-intent" design. The tubular doors, off-road lighting mounts, matte-black rims and hood-mounted spare wheel are gone. The previously murdered-out body is now rendered in white, which better reveals numerous utilitarian-looking rivets.

Bollinger B1 Bollinger Motors

The beltline, aka shoulder, has been raised to increase frunk storage space and achieve a 15-inch ground clearance. This also heightened the chamfer trim, which Bollinger says "creates a more stable and sturdy appearance." The taller body also necessitated taller glass to improve visibility and interior space, with the automatic sliding side windows being switched to a manual crank design. Rear passengers also have slightly more leg room, as the B-pillar behind the front seats has shifted forward slightly.

Bollinger B1 Bollinger Motors

Those twin top-mounted radiators have also been replaced by a single unit that sits behind the bumper with better airflow, and the headlights are now unimpeded by grates. The B2 pickup's bed has been changed to a modular part independent of the cab, allowing for easy repairs.

Bollinger B2 Bollinger Motors

Core mechanical specs are the same. Both are powered by dual-electric motors—one on each axle—that crank out a combined 614 horsepower. Hitting 60 mph takes a sporty 4.5 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 100 mph, but gentler driving will be required to squeeze all 200 miles out of the 120 kWh battery's range. Payload and towing capacities are listed at 5,000 and 7,500 pounds, respectively.

Bollinger B2 Bollinger Motors

According to Robb Report, the B1 and B2 start at $125,000, with production set for late 2021. Bollinger is also taking reservations for a $1,000 deposit online.