Bollinger Unveils Boxy Electric 4x4 SUV and Pickup Truck for 2021

The Tesla Cybertruck-rivaling EVs are rolling into production in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:
Bollinger B2

Bollinger B2

Detroit-based EV startup Bollinger Motors is moving steadily from concept to production, and its all-electric 4x4s have become more reasonably proportioned in the process. 

Previous Bollinger B2 

Previous Bollinger B2 

The bodies of the B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck have been altered to create a more "production-intent" design. The tubular doors, off-road lighting mounts, matte-black rims and hood-mounted spare wheel are gone. The previously murdered-out body is now rendered in white, which better reveals numerous utilitarian-looking rivets. 

Bollinger B1

Bollinger B1

The beltline, aka shoulder, has been raised to increase frunk storage space and achieve a 15-inch ground clearance. This also heightened the chamfer trim, which Bollinger says "creates a more stable and sturdy appearance." The taller body also necessitated taller glass to improve visibility and interior space, with the automatic sliding side windows being switched to a manual crank design. Rear passengers also have slightly more leg room, as the B-pillar behind the front seats has shifted forward slightly. 

Bollinger B1

Bollinger B1

Those twin top-mounted radiators have also been replaced by a single unit that sits behind the bumper with better airflow, and the headlights are now unimpeded by grates. The B2 pickup's bed has been changed to a modular part independent of the cab, allowing for easy repairs. 

Bollinger B2

Bollinger B2

Core mechanical specs are the same. Both are powered by dual-electric motors—one on each axle—that crank out a combined 614 horsepower. Hitting 60 mph takes a sporty 4.5 seconds on the way to an electronically limited 100 mph, but gentler driving will be required to squeeze all 200 miles out of the 120 kWh battery's range. Payload and towing capacities are listed at 5,000 and 7,500 pounds, respectively. 

Bollinger B2

Bollinger B2

According to Robb Report, the B1 and B2 start at $125,000, with production set for late 2021. Bollinger is also taking reservations for a $1,000 deposit online

No image description

Miller High Life Champagne 2020 Promo
Food & Drink

Miller High Life Toasts 2020 From Afar With Champagne Bottle and WiFi Connected Coasters

mission-impossible-ethan-hunt-tom-cruise
Entertainment

Hear Tom Cruise Rant at 'Mission Impossible 7' Crew For Breaking COVID-19 Safety Rules

Jake Paul Amanda Nunes Split Promo
Sports

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Says 'I'm In' To Jake Paul Fight

steve mcqueen tag heuer promo
Style

Steve McQueen's Iconic 'Le Mans' Watch Fetches Record $2.2 Million at Auction

Lewis Barbecue Mac and Cheese Promo
Food & Drink

How to Make the Ultimate Holiday Mac and Cheese, According to a Top BBQ Pitmaster

Bollinger B2 Promo
Rides

Bollinger Unveils Boxy Electric 4x4 SUV and Pickup Truck for 2021

Buffalo Trace Stagg Jr. Promo
Food & Drink

Buffalo Trace Toasts End of 2020 with 131.1 Proof Stagg Jr. Batch 15 Bourbon

Screen Shot 2020-12-15 at 12.51.08 PM
Food & Drink

Guy Fieri's Epic 'Trash Can Nachos' Are Now Available For Delivery Across U.S.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor Promo
Sports

Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor to $50 Million Boxing Match