'World's Most Sustainable Luxury Catamaran Yacht' To Set Sail This Summer

The Sunreef 80 Eco will be propelled entirely by solar, hydro and wind power.

Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts, the luxe maritime company that built tennis star Rafael Nadal's 80-foot power yacht, is sailing into the greener side of yachting with its most eco-conscious vessel yet.

Sunreef Yachts

While the Nadal's Sunreef 80 Power runs twin-1,200-hp engines, the newly-announced Sunreef 80 Eco will be propelled entirely by solar, hydro and wind power.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sunreef Yachts

A solar skin consisting of the world's lightest solar cells will be fully integrated in the hull sides, superstructure, "bimini" awning, and carbon mast to generate electricity both above and below the waterline.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Covering a total surface area of nearly 1,615 square feet, Sunreef says the solar system will deliver up to 34 kWp, or around 45 mechanical horsepower.

Sunreef Yachts

Even in the absence of sunlight, the 80 Eco has another trick up its sleeve: hydro-generation. Twin 180kW electric engines can be charged off of propeller movement while under sail to aid in propulsion and charge appliances. This hydrogeneration can provide an additional 15 kWh while sailing above 7 knots, or around 8 mph.

"The Sunreef 80 Eco is all about responsible sailing and relying on renewable energy," Sunreef Yachts founder and president Fancis Lapp said in a statement announcing the groundbreaking boat.

Sunreef Yachts

"We are now pairing the industry’s most innovative solar power system with hydro generation. On top of that, the yacht will be able to save massive amounts of energy thanks to an air conditioning system available exclusively on Sunreef Yachts catamarans."

Sunreef Yachts

Yanko Design has already dubbed the Sunreef 80 Eco the "world's most sustainable luxury catamaran," and if the company really can deliver a gas-less 80-foot yacht with this triple-threat eco-propulsion, that's not far off. We'll learn more details closer to the Sunreef 80 Eco's debut date this summer.