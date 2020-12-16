UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Says 'I'm In' To Jake Paul Fight

UFC president Dana White says Nunes would "knock his ass out."

Getty Images

UFC bantamweight and featherweight women's champion Amanda Nunes is ready to rumble with YouTube star Jake Paul.

The MMA phenom tweeted "I'm in" after UFC president Dana White suggested unleashing Nunes on the loudmouthed Paul to "knock his ass out." Naturally, the Twittersphere offered a variety of opinions on what a bout between Nunes and Paul would look like.

This latest entertainment-combat sports crossover idea is the culmination of Paul's current attempts to secure a "$50 million" boxing match with McGregor.

After his savage knockout of retired New York Knicks star Nate Robinson, the YouTube-famous Paul, 23, challenged former two-division UFC champ McGregor to a $50 million bout in an outlandishly offensive Instagram video.

"What the f--k is up, you Irish c--t? My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered,” Paul said while clutching a cigar and whiskey glass.

“But, you're scared to fight me, Conor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Before that Instagram video, White told TMZ there was "zero chance" of the fight happening, so the Paul also threw some shade at the UFC boss:

"Dana White, you're a f--king p---y, too, you ugly f--king bald bitch!" Paul continued. You said there's zero-percent chance this fight happening, but there's zero-percent chance of you getting some f--king p---y."

Nunes, who has a pro MMA record of 20-4-0, is widely considered to be best female MMA fighter ever. Meanwhile, McGregor's sole loss in the ring was to undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, and the Irishman is set to return from his latest MMA retirement in a rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

Paul has handily beat a retired athlete and fellow internet celeb KSI's younger brother Deji to achieve an amateur boxing record of 2-0.