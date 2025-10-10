Angel Reese To Make History As First Pro Athlete To Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it.”

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

WNBA player Angel Reese is getting her wings. The 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward is set to walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this year, confirming on social media that she has been named one of the brand’s iconic “Angels.”

Reese announced the news on Oct. 9, sharing the video below and photos on Instagram from a Victoria’s Secret photoshoot where she is seen wearing lingerie and a pair of white feathered wings. “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings,” Reese wrote in the post. “I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny.”

The announcement marks a historic moment for the brand, as Reese will be the first professional athlete to walk in the annual fashion show.

In a press release, Victoria’s Secret celebrated the partnership, stating that Reese’s “unparalleled athleticism and influence amongst the sports and fashion communities, the culture, and women all over the world exemplifies the iconic and bold power of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

Reese, who attended last year’s show as a guest, told People magazine that the opportunity is a “surreal and full-circle moment.”

“Just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel,” she said.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which debuted in 1995, returned in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. Under new management, the brand has sought to redefine its image to emphasize inclusivity in body image, diversity, and age representation. Reese noted that she hopes to embody this message.

“I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it—and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” she shared.

Reese previously made a social media splash when she visited boxing champ Terence Crawford in the locker room before his September 13 win over Canelo Alvarez and towered over the pound-for-pound king while wearing a daring black dress.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is scheduled to stream live from New York City on Prime Video on October 15.