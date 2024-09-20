Breitling’s NFL Collection Has A Luxury Watch For Every Team

Celebrate your favorite NFL franchise with a limited edition Breitling Chronomat timepiece.

Despite Rolex’s impressive athletic sponsorships from F1 to golf, Breitling has become the first luxury Swiss watchmaker to sign a deal with the league behind America’s favorite sport: the NFL. To inaugurate the partnership, Breitling launched a limited collection of Chronomat timepieces in 32 different colorways—one for each team in the league.

Every watch gets the same core signature elements that’s made the Chronomat pilot’s watch one of Breitling’s most popular models, including a 42mm stainless steel case with water resistance to 200 meters, a grippy onion crown, raised rider tabs at the 15-minute marks, three subdials, a date window at 6 o’clock, luminescent indices treated with Super-LumiNova, Breitling’s Caliber 01 chronometer movement, and either a classic rouleaux bracelet or rubber strap.

The designs diverge in color schemes according to their franchise’s colors—the Kansas City Chiefs variant gets a bright red dial with yellow hands, while the Miami Dolphins edition features an aqua blue dial and orange hands. Additionally, each team’s logo appears on the 60-minute chronograph subdial at 9 o’clock.

A full-fledged partnership with the world’s foremost football league may mark new territory for a Swiss watchmaker, but Breitling is no stranger to the gridiron. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason has been a brand ambassador for over three decades, and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence serves on Breitling’s “All-Star Squad.” Several other coaches and players, including Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, have also been known to sport Breitling timepieces.

Priced from $8,800, each of the 32 Breitling Chronomat NFL watches is limited to 104 pieces in celebration of the NFL’s 104th anniversary,