Sports and Entertainment Stars React After Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Fight Ends In Draw

"This sh*t's like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue!"

Mike Tyson connects with Roy Jones Jr. Getty Images

The Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. senior exhibition boxing match (not its official title) in Los Angeles on Saturday ended in a draw, though many watching seemed to agree Tyson won for connecting on a regular basis. The real winner might have been Snoop Dogg, whose hilarious color commentary —"This shit's like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue!"— provided genuine comic relief.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While Snoop got the mic, plenty of other celebs reacted online. While some questioned the declaration of a draw (and applauded Snoop's commentary), they also expressed respect for both Tyson and Jones just for getting in shape and getting in the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

However, fascinating as it was to watch a pair of still-formidable fighters with a combined age of 105 go at it, an undercard match between YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson nearly stole the limelight after Paul delivered a brutal second-round knockout that immediately spawned hilarious memes on social media.

Sadly for Robinson, the memes of his knockout may have been the true winners of the night, as too many were laugh-out-loud funny to list here.

Tyson was true to form in many ways, providing colorful commentary of his own both before and after the match. Here's Iron Mike at the weigh-in, per a report from USA Today, saying his decision to do the whole thing was inspired by toad venom:

“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said Friday, referring to psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT during an interview on the day of the official weigh-in. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’

And comments he made after the fight, from Bad Left Hook:

Tyson shared with a small collection of media at the post-exhibition press conference how he handled his fondness for smoking marijuana in the lead-up to this bout with Jones.



"I smoked every day," he said, while the assembled guffawed. "I never stopped smoking."



And did he smoke right before the fight? "Absolutely, yes,” the Brooklyn native stated.

Given that the night was historic in its own right for being the first-ever such event sponsored by Weedmaps, "the largest technology company in the legal cannabis economy," Iron Mike, who has his own cannabis company, was basically just staying on-brand.

What's up next? Tyson has said he would take on the likes of Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury for charity bouts, and both currently active heavyweights are showmen in their own rights, so if Mike Tyson has enough cannabis to keep him going — and toad venom — anything could happen.