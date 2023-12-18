Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Gave Taylor Swift The ‘Perfect’ Birthday Present

The Maxim Cover Girl competition judge presented Swift with a music-themed gift worthy of the world’s biggest pop star.

(Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Buying a birthday present for one of the biggest pop stars of all time (not to mention the world’s second-richest female musician) is no easy feat, but Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt nevertheless nailed it.

The former Maxim cover star, current Maxim Cover Girl competition judge and daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt teamed up with her 17-year-old sister Ava to gift Taylor Swift—who’s famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—an ideal gift for the pop superstar’s 34th birthday, which happened on December 13.

Both sisters posed with Swift and a gift box beautifully wrapped in purple paper in photos captured at Arrowhead Stadium on December 11 and posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy birthday to this queen!💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year,” Gracie wrote, referencing the recent honor bestowed on Swift. “Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!”

Naturally, frenzied fans begged to know what was in the box. Hunt offered a clue in the second part of her caption, writing “Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!”

According to Page Six, Gracie and Ava’s mom, Tavia Hunt, confirmed that the family gifted Swift a Judith Leiber Minaudieres Swarovski microphone purse (above), which retails for $4,995.

Gracie’s meetup with T-Swift proved her most popular recent IG post, as over 31,000 hit the “heart” button.

Throughout the NFL season, Hunt has kept her 419,000 followers updated on her various Chiefs-related engagements, from Salvation Army fundraisers to sideline photo opps—naturally, she’s also shared a few glamorous photos, too.

