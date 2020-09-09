Colin Kaepernick Returns to EA Sports' 'Madden' for First Time In 4 Years

Colin Kaepernick Getty Images

Former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick is returning to pro football—sort of. Specifically, he's back in EA's Madden NFL 21.

That's right, even if the actual NFL hasn't really given the politically active quarterback the time of day, EA Sports has him back in uniform.

Here's how it works: As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, Madden NFL 21 players can select Kaepernick and use him to play with any of the teams in Franchise format. He's also available when switching to Play Now mode.

EA Sports tweeted a statement explaining Kaepernick's inclusion.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," the statement read in part, "The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game."

"… Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create," the statement continued, "we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today."

Kaepernick was apparently blackballed by the NFL due to his activism in the name of stopping police violence against young black men, which he demonstrated by kneeling during the national anthem before games. Still, he's got an 81 rating in Madden which isn't bad at all considering he hasn't played pro ball since 2016.

Does this hint at developments in the NFL? Hard to say, but it is apparent that the league is undergoing some kind of change related to the renewed prominence of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

If Kaepernick is to play in reality, time is growing short. Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season begins September 10th.