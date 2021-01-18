Conor McGregor Debuts Outrageous $2 Million Watch Ahead of Dustin Poirier Fight

The UFC superstar's wild new watch features an erotic automation of a couple having sex.

Jacob & Co.

Conor McGregor's absurdly over the top new watch boasts a case set with 178 baguette diamonds, a bezel set with 100 baguette diamonds, and a crown set with 14 baguette diamonds plus a cabochon-cut diamond, but its most intriguing detail is downright dirty.

Jacob & Co.

While preparing for his hotly anticipated rematch with Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257, the superstar Irish fighter reportedly dropped a cool $2 million on a blingy bauble by Jacob & Co. with some unique NSFW imagery emblazoned upon the face.

At the touch of the so-called "Rasputin's" lever, an erotic automation of a couple having sex is unveiled from behind a curtain on the dial, while a minute repeater chimes out the time.

Jacob & Co.

According the the U.S. Sun, McGregor actually purchased two timepieces from the Manhattan-based luxury custom watchmaker. The other is an Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette featuring a "total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on the backdrop, a further 80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds on the lugs" and a $1 million price tag, the tabloid reports.

Jacob & Co.

McGregor's latest floss sesh didn't stop there. While sporting the Astronomia Tourbillion, the UFC superstar and 3-year-old son Conor Jack rode in a convertible Rolls-Royce... to pick up a new Bentley. The watch and rides were on full display in a combo of photos and video posted to McGregor's Instagram account.

Ahead of his sequel bout with Poirier, McGregor has exuded total confidence, as evidenced by one of his famous "Mystic Mac" predictions.

"I like Dustin. I think he's a good fighter. He's even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I'll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds," McGregor said in a preview clip for the upcoming UFC 257 countdown show.

"He better hope for it," Poirer responded per Bleacher Report. "He better make it happen, because every minute past that is deeper water for him."

UFC 257: Poirer vs. McGregor II kicks off on Saturday, January 23 at 10 p.m. EST.