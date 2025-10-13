Cristiano Ronaldo Is Soccer’s First Billionaire Player

Ronaldo’s longtime rival Lionel Messi is expected to close the wealth gap once he gets an ownership stake in Inter Miami upon his retirement.

(Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in the sport’s history to earn $1 billion during his career, according to a recent financial analysis. Bloomberg‘s Billionaires Index reports that the Portugal icon’s net worth is approximately $1.4 billion, a figure that skyrocketed following his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in early 2023.

Ronaldo’s earnings from salary alone exceeded $550 million between 2002 and 2023, while his two-year contract with Al Nassr is reportedly worth an additional $400 million in total, adding about $200 million per year to his income, plus a reported $30 million signing bonus.

Before joining Al Nassr, the forward played for top European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, all of which offered lucrative contracts. Off the pitch, Ronaldo has commanded an extensive list of endorsement deals. This includes a 10-year agreement with Nike valued at $18 million annually, alongside other contracts with brands like Armani. These deals have been a significant driver in pushing his total net worth past the $1 billion milestone.

This financial milestone places Ronaldo in an incredibly elite club alongside megarich athletes like Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

His longtime rival, Lionel Messi, is expected to close the wealth gap in the coming years. Messi has earned a total of $600 million in pre-tax salary throughout his career, which includes an annual salary of nearly $20 million with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. He also has a revenue-sharing deal with Apple.

Messi’s overall net worth is expected to “fly up” in value once he receives an ownership stake in Inter Miami upon his retirement. Forbes valued the club earlier this year at about $1.2 billion.