Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Stun In Swimwear Photos From Greek Getaway

“Best trip ever.”

(Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

(Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

America’s Sweethearts traded their Dallas star-emblazoned bolero jackets and cowboy boots for bikinis and fitted maxi dresses that were more suitable for a springtime getaway to Greece. A squad of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders—including Brooklyn Davis, Kayla Hanes, Abby Summers, Anna Kate Sunvold, and Camille Sturdivant—posted several pics from their jet-setting time in Santorini and Mykonos.

Davis dropped a mega-gallery of swimwear-clad snaps of their beachy Mykonos activities that elicited responses from several members of the crew. “Best trip ever I love you so much,’ Hayes commented, to which Davis responded, “Love u more ready to run it backkk.” Meanwhile, Summers chimed in “I want to go backkkk,” and fellow Cowboys cheerleader McKenna Gehrke responded, “This looks like such a dream.”

More two-piece magnificence came from Sturdivant, who posted her own photos from a yacht cruise in Santorini with the caption: “Y’all mind if I dump these here?” Alongside a couple of scroll-worthy photodumps, Summers also dropped a pair of powerful solo shots with near-perfect lighting.

Though the NFL regular season is months away, one doesn’t have to wait long to see the DCC in action. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders—Netflix’s reality series offering viewers access to all things related to the white and blue-adorned athletes—is set to return for Season 3 in 2026. “The world of D.C.C. is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told,” said director and executive producer Greg Whiteley upon Netflix’s announcement of the series’ return. “I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.”

The DCC has also been immortalized in a 264-page book from Assouline spanning the squad’s history, from their revolutionary origins to their salute-worthy work with the United Service Organizations (USO) and the evolution of their meticulously programmed routines.

If not on Netflix or in a coffee table book, you can catch the DCC doing what it does best when the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in their first home game of 2026 on September 20.