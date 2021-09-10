Drew Brees' New Hair Goes Viral After NFL Kickoff Game

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL Kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a surprise instant classic, as the reigning Super Bowl champs narrowly edged out a 31-29 win over their +7.5 underdog opponents in the matchup's final minute of play.

But it was Drew Brees' debut in NBC's broadcast booth that made for perhaps the most viral topic of conversation.

More specifically, Twitter users took note of the former New Orleans Saints quarterback's newly restored hairline. Brees clearly underwent treatment to turn the tide on male pattern baldness, as multiple Twitter users pointed out with before-and-after photos.

Two users referenced Brees' 2004 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, writing "What if I told you the greatest comeback in Drew Brees’ career wasn’t on the field, but on his head?" and "Drew Brees' hair for NFL Comeback Player of the Year."

Another commenter jokingly likened the QB-turned-analyst's dapper getup to that of Al Capone's accountant.

And there were plenty more Brees hair-based memes:

Brees played 20 seasons in the league—15 with the Saints and five with the San Diego Chargers. At age 42, he ended his career with 571 touchdown passes a record-setting 80,358 passing yards.

Brees' last game ended in a loss to Tom Brady in the Bucs in the 2020 playoffs, but he was nothing but complimentary of the man many consider to be the NFL's GOAT.

"I think this is the best overall cast of weapons that Tom Brady has ever had as a complete group in his career," Brees said. "And he said he is throwing the ball like he is 24 years old when he is 44."