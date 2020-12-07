Floyd Mayweather Announces Exhibition Fight Vs. YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather; Logan Paul Getty Images

After Youtube star Jake Paul flattened former Knicks star Nate Robinson in their undercard match on the Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition match, the boxing world has decided the Pauls -- Jake and his brother Logan -- are for real. So no less than undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather has announced an exhibition match with Logan Paul, whose last big fight was as a cruiserweight (junior heavyweight) against English Youtuber and rapper KSI in November 2019.

Mayweather announced the match against the elder Paul (Logan is 25, Jake Paul is 23) via an Instagram post on Sunday night.

While Logan Paul appeared shredded and fit for his match with KSI, he lost that bout in a split decision. The New York Post illustrates with details about Mayweather's career why Paul's agreeing to the match with Money is ambitious, to say the least:

More than a week ago, Paul’s brother Jake Paul knocked out former Knicks guard Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. undercard, and the internet personality garnered a heap of challengers as a result. Everyone from Conor McGregor to the San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane has been lining up to get a crack at Paul.



But the focus has shifted to the elder Paul. The 25-year-old Logan will face Mayweather, a five-division winner with 50 wins and 27 KO’s under his belt. Mayweather’s most recent fight — excluding an exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa last year — was against UFC star McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather won by a 10th-round TKO.

Paul will have a few advantages on paper -- Floyd Mayweather is 43 and 5'8", with a 72-inch reach, while Paul is 18 years younger and 6'2" with a 76-inch reach.

But Logan Paul lost his match with KSI and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has proven through the years that he simply doesn't know how to lose, whether it's against fellow boxing champions or combat sports stars like kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and the UFC's Conor McGregor.

Still, it's just supposed to be an exhibition match, which for participants with large fandoms like Mayweather and Paul will ultimately mean some kind of major payday, no matter what happens in the ring.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul will stream exclusively on Fanmio pay-per-view on Feb. 20, 2021.