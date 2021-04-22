Floyd Mayweather To Fight Logan Paul June 5 with Special Rules Allowing Paul to Outweigh Him By 30 Pounds

The YouTuber will be allowed to outweigh Mayweather by a LOT.

Days after YouTuber-turned-boxing heel Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round of a mega-hyped boxing match, his older brother Logan Paul will reportedly face undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather in a June 5 pay-per-view fight on Showtime.

Logan Paul and retired Mayweather were originally slated to step in the ring for online streaming platform Fanmio on February 20, but the the bout was postponed. Citing The Athletic, Sports Illustrated reports that the new fight will be a Showtime pay-per-view spectacle currently scheduled for June 5.

The lopsided exhibition match mandates that Mayweather can weigh no more than 160 pounds, while Paul will be capped at 190 pounds. Mayweather is 44 years old, five-foot-eight-inches tall and has a a 72-inch reach, while Paul is 26 years, six-foot-two-inches and has a 76-inch reach.

Mayweather last came out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor in 2017 and won via 10th-round technical knockout of the UFC superstar. That fight upgraded Mayweather's historic undefeated record to 50-0, besting heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record.

Logan Paul has competed in exactly one professional boxing match, losing to British rapper and fellow YouTuber KSI via split decision.

Extra weight or not, it's seems extremely likely that even an out-of-shape Mayweather will easily dominate Paul in an absolute mismatch. But given the pay-per-view success of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, that probably won't stop curious fans from tuning in to see another Paul brother step into the ring.