Jacob & Co. Celebrates Historic Fury Vs. Usyk Fight With $650K Watch

This wild $650,000 timepiece just might leave you punch drunk.

(Jacob & Co.)

Some moments in sporting history really are more like historical monuments unto themselves, and Jacob & Co. has just delivered a watch worthy of an epic boxing showdown.

(Jacob & Co.)

Known for exceptional quality and extreme rarities like a $20 million timepiece and galactic-themed watches to the tune of $78,000, the new Jacob & Co. Astronomia Art “Ring of Fire” Watch represents a truly historic pugilistic event. The winner will be crowned boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since November 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in their rematch.

Saturday’s superfight pits WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs)—who has been heavyweight boxing’s lineal ruler since he beat Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko in 2015—against another Ukrainian fighter, Oleksandr Usyk, in what may be the toughest test yet for Britain’s brash “Gypsy King.” Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is a former Olympic gold medalist and undisputed cruiserweight champion who won his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts by defeating Anthony Joshua in back-to-back bouts.

The lucrative clash for boxing’s heavyweight crown takes place in oil-rich Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during a pay-per-view event dubbed “Ring of Fire,” and Jacob & Co.’s latest timepiece assuredly lives up to the occasion.

The watch depicts Usyk and Fury in dueling poses, each less than 1 centimeter tall in an impressive, intricate 3-D design. The green color of the WBC championship belt also takes center stage via an eye-catching green leather strap.

For good measure, the gloves of each boxer within the timepiece also depict their signature in exacting detail. And to truly cement the occasion, each fighter will wear his own timepiece (one of just four made) leading up to the showdown.

(Jacob & Co.)

To top things off in charitable fashion, the custom $650,000 watch (commissioned by Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi royal who chairs the country’s General Entertainment Authority) will be auctioned by Sotheby’s to benefit Make-A-Wish International.

“We’re very excited to see Fury and Usyk get into it, ” said Jacob & Co. chairman and founder Jacob Arabo. “At Jacob & Co., we have a long history of making bespoke timepieces with and for fighters. It’s a privilege for us to make this limited-edition Astronomia Art Ring of Fire.”

Suffice to say, the absurdly over-the-top rose gold timepiece seems sure to meet the moment and cement its place in stunty sports watch history.