Jake Paul Creates Chaos at Floyd Mayweather Fight Presser by Stealing Floyd's Hat

"One thing no one is going to do is disrespect me," said Mayweather after the caught-on-tape melee left Paul with a black eye.

Getty Images

Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an upcoming pay-per-view spectacle, but it was the YouTuber's younger brother Jake Paul who left a media scrum with a black eye after stealing Mayweather's hat.

As CBS Sports notes, Jake began by taunting Mayweather with the typical back-and-forth verbal jabs that one expects at combat sports press conferences. But things got physical when Jake pulled this pointedly childish "I got your hat" move that was captured on video and shared widely on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 44-year-old former welterweight king then went after 24-year-old Jake as beefy security guards from both sides—and Mayweather's actual opponent, Logan Paul—attempted to intervene.

Multiple camera angles show the confrontation, which featured colorful remarks from Mayweather including, "I'll kill you motherfucker. "

"It's one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me," Mayweather said after the incident.

As for the actual Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul bout, the lopsided exhibition match mandates that Mayweather can weigh no more than 160 pounds, while Logan Paul will be capped at 190 pounds. Mayweather stands five-foot-eight-inches tall and has a a 72-inch reach, while Paul measures six-foot-two-inches and has a 76-inch reach.

Mayweather last came out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor in 2017 and won via 10th-round technical knockout of the UFC superstar. That fight pushed Mayweather's historic undefeated record to 50-0, surpassing heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record.

Logan Paul has competed in exactly one professional boxing match, losing to British rapper and fellow YouTuber KSI via split decision.