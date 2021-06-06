Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Weigh-In Goes Off the Rails With Crazy Smack Talk

The official weigh-in for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd "Money" Mayweather fight went about as expected. If you expected it to be weird, that is. Paul made it weird.

If Paul, 26, was trying for a form of smack talk that might rattle Mayweather's cage, Money did not show any reaction. Which is a testimony to the undefeated 43-year-old's game face, because Logan Paul did his best to seem unhinged.

Paul, who has a record of 0-1 and weighed in at 189.5 pounds, hit the stage to the strains of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." In his comments he said his just being there proved “this shit is a simulation." Not only is it a simulation — think The Matrix — Paul continued, saying, “None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready."

"Tomorrow," Paul said, referring to today, "I break the fucking simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet."

Floyd Mayweather seemed convincingly bored, a guy just waiting to grab his massive check. “Height don’t win fights,” said the champ. “Weight don’t win fights. Fighting wins fights, and at the end of the day, I can fight.”

Mayweather has said he's likely to earn $100 million from the "exhibition bout," according to TMZ.

Mayweather and Paul’s Showtime pay-per-view fight happens tonight, June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event stars at 8 p.m. ET and Paul and Mayweather are likely to step into the ring around 10 p.m.

You can watch for $49.99 on Showtime PPV and viewers have a live streaming option using Showtime.com or the pay cable giant's related apps. The event also streams on Fanmio.com, also for $49.99.