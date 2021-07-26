Meet The Freaky Robot That's Sinking Crazy Basketball Shots at the Tokyo Olympics

This hoops-obsessed robot terminates nothing but net.
CUE 3 Robot Tokyo Olympics

Before France shockingly busted Team USA's 25-game Olympic basketball winning streak dating back to 2004, a freaky robot took to the court at halftime to drain buckets from different distances at the Tokyo Games. 

As Hypebeast reports, the Toyota CUE 3 is the latest version of the AI-driven machine that set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive free throws by a humanoid robot at 2,020 successful shots in 2019. 

While there wasn't time to outdo that figure, the 6-foot-10-inch basket terminator easily sunk a free throw, three-pointer and a half-court shot, sending the ball to the net with near-perfect arches at each attempt. 

For Team USA fans, CUE 3 served as a distraction amid a head-scratching defeat that accounted for only the Americans  sixth loss in 144 Olympic basketball games all-time, according to NBA.com. Down by 7 at halftime, Team USA rallied back to create a 10-point lead in the third quarter that was ultimately wasted. 

Among the most incredibly disappointing moments came in the game's final four minutes, during which an American possession saw stars including Zach LaVine, Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday miss five consecutive shots, per ESPN

Team USA will likely have to win their final two pool-play games with Iran and the Czech Republic to reach the medal round. 

Perhaps CUE 3 deserves a spot on the bench?

