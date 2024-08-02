Meet The ‘Madden NFL 25’ 99 Club Roster of Game-Changing Players

The highest-rated players of “Madden NFL 25” have been revealed ahead of the game’s August 16 release.

Credit: EA Sports

Madden NFL 25 is building excitement for fans of the long-running official NFL simulator ahead of the game’s August 16 release. EA Sports has shared the names of elite players who make up this year’s coveted 99 Club. Here’s the complete list.

Tyreek Hill

After his monumental 2023 NFL season that set records within the Miami Dolphins organization (including being the first Dolphin to get a 99 rating in a Madden game) and saw him finish as the number two ranked wideout, Tyreek Hill has more than earned his 99 rating in Madden NFL 25. His inclusion in the 99 Club almost certainly guarantees that Hill’s incredible speed and ability to deliver in clutch moments will translate to his in-game persona.

Christian McCaffrey

Credit: EA Sports

Probably the least surprising player on this list considering he’s the cover athlete of Madden NFL 25, McCaffrey is a beast on the field. Without him, there’s zero chance the Niners saw the Super Bowl last year. Similarly, he was the player found on the most championship fantasy teams for the 2023 season. He’s an explosive runner with great instincts and reliable hands. If the goal is to make it to the promised land; in the NFL, Fantasy Football or Madden NFL 25, CMC is essential and that more than earns his 99.

Trent Williams

Credit: EA Sports

Linemen tend to be the unsung heroes of the NFL, doing the dirty work and heavy lifting that doesn’t often translate to accolades. Madden as a franchise bucks that trend by shining a spotlight on extraordinary players in all positions and no lineman deserves that honor more than Trent Williams. The 11-time pro-bowler contributed to the 49ers offense in a huge way, creating gaping holes for McCaffrey to exploit and never letting up a sack. For those who prefer the ground and pound approach to Madden, a 99 rated Williams will offer devastating results.

Travis Kelce

Credit: EA Sports

In a sea of NFL tight ends who flow in and out of relevance each year, Travis Kelce is a rock solid producer at the position, always ready to make incredible plays and give his team the boost they need in a tight spot. It’s a big reason he has three Super Bowl wins and has been rated 99 in Madden more than any other TE, ever. After helping take the Chiefs to the motherland this last season, of course he’s the only 99 rated TE in Madden NFL 25.

Patrick Mahomes

Credit: EA Sports

Tying Tom Brady for the most years rated at 99, this will be the fourth time in five years that the Madden series has bestowed that honor on Mahomes. While it doesn’t hurt that he just put another Super Bowl Championship under his belt, the combination of Mahomes arm, vision and mobility after the snap had him angling for a high-90s rating anyway but the 99 puts him at the cream of the crop of this year’s Madden quarterback class. It’s a well deserved honor and one that will translate his particular set of intangibles into gameplay.