Model Josephine Skriver Gets Over Raiders Loss By Sharing Sultry Topless Photos

The Raiders superfan and Maxim cover star shared some seriously sultry IG photos.

Supermodel and former Maxim cover star Josephine Skriver is famous for making silver and black sexy with jaw-dropping photo shoots inspired by her beloved Las Vegas Raiders.

But the modeling world’s biggest Raiders fan took it in stride when her favorite team suffered a 28-14 loss to the Chargers on Monday, by sharing a series of sultry topless pics to Instagram to cheer up fans.

“Win, lose or tie .. @raiders till I die ☠️🖤🏈,” the Danish-born Skriver, 28, wrote in a caption accompanying the photos, in which she wore little more than a black Raiders visor.

While Raiders fans mourned the Sin City team’s first loss of the season, at least Skriver turned some frowns upside down with her latest set of Raiders pics here: