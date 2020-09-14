Olivia Culpo Kicks off NFL Season With Steamy Photos Featuring Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

The former Maxim Hot 100 cover model is scoring touchdowns on the 'Gram.

Gilles Bensimon/Maxim

Olivia Culpo kicked off the 2020 NFL season with a pair of sizzling snaps she shared on Instagram for game day.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old Maxim and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model posted photos of herself snuggling with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the water and sharing a kiss.

“ITS GAME DAY ‼️‼️ lets goooo @christianmccaffrey,” Culpo captioned the post.

Culpo has been dating the Carolina Panthers running back, 24, for over a year, reports the New York Post. McCaffrey, who signed a lucrative four-year, $64 million extension with Carolina back in April, opened his season Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with a touchdown.

Meanwhile, here's a look at what else the stunning Culpo has been up to on the 'Gram lately: