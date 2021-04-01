Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Takes Swing at Haters With Revealing Instagram Post

"'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage.'"

Ahead of the PGA Tour's Masters Tournament in April, Paige Spiranac donned a plunging green skirt suit to send a message to her online detractors.

"'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,'" the "OG Insta golf girl" captioned a photo of herself sporting a short skirt, skintight blazer and no bra. The revealing outfit is fittingly color-matched to the tournament champ's winning jacket.

"So here’s to continuing doing what I want," she continued. "I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with."

Indeed, anyone can immortalize the look by buying a polyester and microfiber towel emblazoned with the sporty beauty's likeness for $24.95 here.

Despite Spiranac's talent on the links, she has been criticized for wearing revealing attire throughout her career, with some especially pathetic online trolls even going so far as to send death threats.

“I was harassed, my family was harassed,” she said in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “I was receiving death threats, people were invading my privacy, I was being blackmailed. This was going on while I was trying to play.”

Asked why people came after her, Spiranac wasn't sure. "Because I look different to a golfer, maybe? I dress differently, I don’t conform to what golf is supposed to be."

We say keep not conforming. Check out a few more of Spiranac's recent Instagram highlights below: