Paige Spiranac Cites 'Health, Happiness, Low Cut Tops' as New Year's Resolution

The "OG Insta golf girl" vows to maintain her patented plunging wardrobe in 2021.

Paige Spiranac's nearly 3 million Instagram followers can expect more plunging crop tops, dresses and athleticwear in 2021. The Maxim Hot 100 beauty and "OG Insta golf girl" pledged to maintain her cleavage-baring wardrobe as part of her New Year's resolution in a recent Instagram post.

"I know I’m a few days late but happy new year!" Spiranac captioned a video of one of her many picture-perfect tee-offs. "Here’s to health, happiness, lower scores, and my same old low cut tops. What are some of your 2021 goals or resolutions?"

The New York Post rounded up choice responses to Spiranac's prompt.

“My New Years resolution was to play a round of golf with you,” one follower replied. “My goal is for a particular golf influencer to notice me,” another wrote. “The low-cut tops are good in any year,” another added.

As much as the Playing A Round podcast host loves her low-cut looks, she did discover her cleavage-flashing limit last year in the video above.

“I finally found a shirt that even made me uncomfortable with the amount of skin showing. Took one swing and quickly put my jacket back on.”

While we're on the subject, see some of the lowest cuts from Spiranac's closet below: