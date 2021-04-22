Paige Spiranac Wants a Piece of PGA Tour's New $40 Million 'Move the Needle' Bonus

“Would be nice to get some money anytime someone googles ‘are Paige Spiranac’s boobs real'."

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac would like to cash in on the PGA's new bonus pool for players who drive the sport’s visibility and popularity.

As the New York Post notes, Golfweek confirmed a new Player Impact Program designed to “recognize and reward players who positively move the needle.” At the end of of year, a pool of $40 million will be distributed among 10 players, with the player deemed most valuable receiving $8 million.

Though she retired professionally in 2016, Spiranac still took to Twitter to quip, “Can I get in on this? Would be nice to get some money anytime someone googles ‘are Paige Spiranac’s boobs real."

Many agreed, with one responding, "In all seriousness, with the amount of traffic you generate for the golf industry, you deserve a seat at this particular table."

Spiranac noted that her 3 million followers on Instagram beats even golf greats like Tiger Woods, who has 2.6 million followers.

“I know I joke around a lot but I have the highest engagement rate in golf and the most followers on Instagram. It’s a little frustrating when they are already making millions and now will have this but some brands and organizations still won’t pay the content creators,” Spiranac replied to one post.

When another commenter completely missed the joke and questioned her eligibility, the Playing A Round podcast again clarified that she wasn't being serious.

“Clearly a joke, Spiranac tweeted. "I’m sorry you don’t have a sense of humor.”