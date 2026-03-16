Paige Spiranac Thanks Dedicated Fan Who Has ‘Never Missed A Post’

“In a world full of hate and despair I know he will always be there for me to lift my spirits.”

Bathing suit: PRETTY LITTLE THING, Bracelet: JENNIFER FISHER. (Gilles Bensimon)

Paige Spiranac just made sure one of her most persistent fans feels heard and seen. The former Maxim Hot 100 leader and golfing social media sensation acknowledged that one fan’s consistent (some might say “incessant”) commentary on her social media posts, while crass, always puts a smile on her face.

“There is this guy who comments ‘great cans’ on everything I post,” Spiranac revealed in an X thread showing the follower’s repeated reply. “In a world full of hate and despair I know he will always be there for me to lift my spirits.”

He’s never missed a post for years pic.twitter.com/Ar5T6PzLK8 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 12, 2026

While she’s no doubt now currently fielding a new influx of similar messages, Spiranac is likely devoting most of her time to her new media brand, Paige Co., formed in partnership with PGA Tour-backed company Pro Shop. Announced in February of 2026, Paige Co. is now in charge of managing, producing, distributing, and marketing all things related to Spiranac.

“For the past 10 years it has really just been me and my cell phone capturing content to share with you all⛳️ it’s been a wild ride and I’ve learned that having a supportive team around makes all the difference!” she announced on Instagram.

Pro Shop, co-founded by former Vox Media Studios CCO Chad Mumm, was already responsible for producing much of the PGA Tour’s content and Full Swing, a Netflix docuseries that chronicles each year of the PGA Tour a la Formula 1: Drive to Survive. With the world’s No. 1 golf influencer on their roster, Pro Shop’s power only grows.

“They have built such a powerful platform that I will finally be able to have a supportive team around me to make all of my craziest ideas come true,” Spiranac told Boardroom of her Pro Shop partnership.

“It’s so exciting because I have been doing this by myself for such a long time, and I’ve seen success by doing so, but I’m looking toward the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years of my career. I just needed a team around me, and there was really no one else that could make this happen in a way that’s authentic to what I’ve built. When I was going through these discussions with the Pro Shop team, they made it clear they didn’t want me to change. That was so nice to hear. They want me to be myself and to approach the content in the way that I have in the past, but we’re just doing it in a very elevated way. It made me feel very supported and that Pro Shop is the perfect home for me to get to that next level with my career.”