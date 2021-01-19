Paige Spiranac: Tiger Woods Is Not a 'Monster' For Cheating On His Wife

“It’s not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime."
Author:
Publish date:
Paige Spiranac; Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac; Tiger Woods

Golfer and Instagram phenom Paige Spiranac thinks Tiger Woods deserves a break. Speaking prior to the Sunday premiere of part two of HBO Max's Tiger, an in-depth documentary about the legendary golfer, Spiranac revealed that she thinks Woods has been judged too harshly for his behavior off the course, like fooling around on his now-ex-wife and mother of his two children, Elin Nordegren. 

On her podcast, Playing A Round With Paige Renee, Spiranac said "I think people were being too hard on him" when his relationship woes and misbehavior (a dozen mistresses, for example) became fodder for gossip. 

“You look at your own life and the things you’ve done," she said, "no one lives a perfect life, we all make mistakes."

Left: Tiger Woods; Right: Paige Spiranac

Spiranac continued:

It’s not like he killed someone, he cheated. A lot of people cheat in their lifetime. Probably 99.9 percent of people have done something bad in their life. It’s not for people to sit on their couch and make him out to be a monster when I don’t think anyone could have handled that any better than he has.

Let’s get rid of cancel culture and help these people because you don’t know what they are going through. I don’t think any of us could handle that spotlight, it’s insane.”

Paige Spiranac Promo 2

According to Spiranac, Woods's unusual life--becoming famous as a prodigy before he was even in his teens then going on to be the youngest to ever win every major golf championship in the same calendar year--as well as witnessing his own father's infidelities had a profound effect on the golfer.

"Of course he is going to have issues growing up in that environment," Spiranac said, "the fame he had, he’s always been in the spotlight. He’s never had a normal life."

Learn more about the circumstances that prompted Spiranac's sympathy by watching Tiger, a two-part documentary currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

No image description

paige-tiger-gettys-2b
Sports

Paige Spiranac: Tiger Woods Is Not a 'Monster' For Cheating On His Wife

Peaky Blinders Promo
Entertainment

A 'Peaky Blinders' Movie Is Coming After Upcoming Final Season of Hit TV Series

samsung-blade-bezel-1
Gear

Samsung Debuts Super Sleek OLED 'Blade Bezel' Laptop

Bugatti Watches_Accessories Promo
Style

Bugatti Is Only Making ONE of These $1 Million Blacked-Out Watches

Ares Porsche 964 Turbo 911 (2)
Rides

Ares Design Unveils Custom Porsche 911 and Land Rover Defender

G-Shock BMWB5000RD Promo
Style

G-Shock Adds Bold Red Finish to Premium 'Full Metal' Watch Collection

IMG_5304
Travel

This Cool NYC Hotel Is Offering Winter Surf Lessons on Rockaway Beach

omega-seamaster-blue-steel
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean Blue Dial Steel Automatic

2021 BMW M550i Promo 2
Rides

First Drive: The 2021 BMW M550i