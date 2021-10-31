Paulina Gretzky Approves Of Couple Dressed As Her And Dustin Johnson For Halloween

Paulina Gretzky’s 2016 caddying outfit is officially iconic.

Left: the Real Paulina for Maxim || Right: Dustin Johnson (Getty Images)

It’s likely Paulina Gretzky understands that this kind of thing only means she’s nearing icon status: Fans dressing like her and her golf pro boyfriend Dustin Johnson at Halloween.

She liked one couple so much Gretzky even featured them in an Instagram story posted on Sunday morning.

The couple featured in the Insta story were costumed as a specific homage to Gretzky’s look at the Master’s in 2016. She caddied for Johnson clad in white coveralls and a ballcap with a green logo during his practice rounds.

Since then, dressing like 2016 Paulina has become a thing, and there are definitely some women who rock the look well—but Gretzky is pretty tough competition. Dustin Johnson knows what he’s doing in eventually marrying Gretzky and there’s a little evidence it’s tough on him sometimes, like the time he managed to talk her out of posing for Playboy.

Gretzky (who graced Maxim’s cover in 2013) may have elected to spare her golf champ husband-to-be the joys and miseries of her posing in another men’s magazine, but she’s still got a fire Instagram feed to fall back on. Enjoy some old and new selections from her profile below.